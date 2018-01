Fathers and daughters are invited to attend Washington Academy’s annual Father Daughter Dance, scheduled this year for Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m in the Washington Academy Cafe.

Pre-sale tickets are available at a reduced rate. Tickets can be purchased at Washington Academy.

If Dad can’t make it, a dad, uncle, older brother (18 or older) or another special someone would make a wonderful dance partner. There is no age limit this year.