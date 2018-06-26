WA dedicates softball field
The Foster Field dedication was held at Washington Academy on Saturday, May 26. The ceremony preceded a WA girls varsity softball game against the Dover Foxcroft Ponies. The dedication marked the end of the “Breaking New Ground” capital campaign that supported the addition and resurfacing of WA athletic fields and dugout renovations. Washington Academy would like to thank Breaking New Ground Chairman, Larry Barker, for his extraordinary dedication to the campaign’s success.