Matthew Plaisted was recently honored at the Husson University School of Education Awards Ceremony as the recipient of the 2017 Watch Award. The Watch Award is presented each year to the student with the highest GPA (Grade Point Average) in the School of Education.

During his years as a student at Husson, Matthew was employed by the Husson Financial Aid Office, United Cerebral Palsy of Maine and, most recently, the Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School in Levant.