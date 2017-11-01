Voter’s quick guide to the Nov. 7 referendum election

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

On Tuesday, Nov. 7 Maine voters will go to the polls to cast their vote on four ballot measures. Unregistered voters may register to vote right up until they vote on election day. Two of this year’s questions are citizen initiatives, which means they came to the ballot by way of petition, a process permitted in only 23 other states.

For additional information, visit www.maine.gov and search for the Maine Citizen’s Guide to the Referendum Election.

Gambling in York County