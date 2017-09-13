Machias
Jonesport

Volunteers gather to paint Jonesboro vet’s home

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

After they were married, Dwight Whitney’s parents received a house and some land as a gift from his grandfather. The only hitch was that the house and land were separated by one third of a mile and a large hill.

Whitney’s grandfather said, “It’s no problem, I’ll move the house up for you.” He used a team of oxen, rolling skids, rope and a large set of blocks. After a few days he had relocated the home, chimney and all. “You tell somebody to do that today, they’d say it can’t be done,” said Whitney. 

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorSep 13,2017
Related Posts
No image
Reintroduce Bill to Improve Support for First Responders After Crude Oil Train Derailments
No image
Marshall Healthcare earns national quality award
No image
Fort O’ Brien School honor roll