Volunteers gather to paint Jonesboro vet’s home

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

After they were married, Dwight Whitney’s parents received a house and some land as a gift from his grandfather. The only hitch was that the house and land were separated by one third of a mile and a large hill.

Whitney’s grandfather said, “It’s no problem, I’ll move the house up for you.” He used a team of oxen, rolling skids, rope and a large set of blocks. After a few days he had relocated the home, chimney and all. “You tell somebody to do that today, they’d say it can’t be done,” said Whitney.