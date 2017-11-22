VFW Auxiliary Post 11553 news

by Ann Merchant

On Sept. 11, VFW Auxiliary Post 11553 in Harrington held a small reception to welcome National Auxiliary President Dee Guillory from Virginia. She is making all her visits throughout all the VFW Auxiliaries all through the United States.

Also with Dee were Nellie Farris, who is Maine State Auxiliary President from Belfast, Kim Baldwin, who is past State of Maine President from Franklin, and Lynn Dunton, State of Maine Chief of Staff, from Livermore, and Kathy Woodward, also past State of Maine President, from Machiasport.