Veterans helping veterans

The John E. Williams Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11553 and Auxiliary is proud to present a check for $1,200 to the Machias Maine Veterans’ Home. These funds will go into their activities fund to help pay for any number of things the residents enjoy.

The money was raised from the post’s Harrington Bingo games held every Thursday night at 6 p.m. When the Thursday night players were informed where the money would be going they responded with a resounding cheer and applause.