Verrill “Sonny” Worcester - Jonesport

Verrill “Sonny” Worcester passed away at his home on Monday, February 19, 2018 at age 88 . Sonny was born to Erma and Verrill Worcester in Jonesport Maine on March 18, 1929. He graduated Columbia Falls High School with the class of ’47 and married Marilyn (Diz) Worcester in September 1950. He was a loving husband and father and a doting Grampie and “PA” to his large family.

Sonny served 22 years in U.S. Army as a Ranger in the 503rd Infantry Division & master jumper in the 11th Airborne Division, and rose to the rank of Sergeant Major. His service included two tours of active duty in Vietnam and a year in Iran. He also served in Panama during the Cuban Missile crisis. Among his many awards for distinction are multiple Bronze stars with valor, the Air Medal, and the Army Commendation medal for meritorious service.

In 1971, Sonny retired from the military and he and Marilyn moved back to Maine to care for her Father, Clarence Drisko, and to run the family Tabbutt blueberry rake business.

He and Marilyn settled in Columbia where he served as an S.A.D. 37 School Board director for 16 years. He was a past member of the Board of Directors for the Milbridge Medical center and Downeast Community Hospital. He served on the board for the Pleasant River Ambulance Service and as Tax Assessor for Columbia and was an active blueberry grower for Pleasant River Canning Company.

Sonny was an avid outdoorsman and loved to be out hunting or fishing whenever possible. He was a lifelong reader until his eyesight was affected in later years. To say he was a staunch Republican would be an understatement. He was active in the Maine Republican Party for many years.

Sonny was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn (Diz) as well as his mother, Erma and father Verrill; brothers David, Dwight and sister Joyce.

Sonny is survived by four siblings: sister Julia Worcester of Columbia Falls; sister Cassie Hardwick and husband Jim of Jackson, Michigan; brother Everett Worcester and wife Lee in Ornville, sister-in-law; sister Marilyn Worcester of Winterport.

He is also survived by his seven children: Deyanne Worcester of Augusta; Cathy Marshall and husband Edward of Lakeland, Florida and their children Edward II, Benjamin and Meghan; Sandra Potter of Dover, New Hampshire and her son Andrew; Kymm Lange and husband Dr. Stephen Lange of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and their children Whitney, Alexandra and Kelsey; daughter Pam Hull and husband David of Alpharetta, Georgia and their children Sarah, Katie and Jonathan; daughter Gayle Dunning and husband John of Orono and their children Carrie and Heather; son Craig Worcester and wife Lisa of Bangor, and their children Ryan, Cory, Curtis.

He also has 13 great grandchildren to continue his legacy.

He was a true modern hero and will be greatly missed by all.

Visiting hours were held on Friday, February 23 at Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Milbridge. A funeral service was held on Saturday, February 24 at the Columbia Falls, Methodist Church, Church Street, Columbia Falls. To leave a message of condolence for the Worcester family, please visit www.bragdonkelley.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515 or to the Downeast Community Hospital for the Comfort Room on Med Surg Wing, 11 Hospital Drive, Machias, ME 04654.