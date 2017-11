The Eastport Arts Center is currently taking registrations for tables for their annual Holiday Market,which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are first come, first served; fee charged for an 8-foot table. Youth vendors can reserve a small space (size to be determined by need). All vendors should contact Chris Grannis to reserve their space by November 17: email chris@eastportartscenter.org, or call (207) 853-4650.