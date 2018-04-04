USDA accepting best practices online to address opioid crisis
Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett has unveiled a new interactive feature on the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) rural opioid misuse webpage. Now, webpage visitors can tell USDA what prevention, treatment and recovery actions have been effective in addressing the opioid epidemic in their rural communities. USDA is collecting this information as part of an ongoing effort to identify best practices and effective strategies for addressing rural opioid misuse.