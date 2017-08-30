Upswing in baseball

by Phil Stuart

Baseball is a sport that seems to be on a downward spiral in many areas, especially at the high school level.

Many small schools have all they can do to field a team and many of those that do play only to participate so the school can continue offering the sport.

Very few kids are seen playing catch in their backyard, and even fewer are having pick up games at a local ball field.

This really shows up when they get into a real game. The fundamentals just aren’t there.