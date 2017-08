by Mary Thompson

The Addison Planning Board met on Wednesday, August 2 and issued the following permits:

#11-2017 to Betram Merchant at Map 4, Lot 24-1 at 378 Ridge Road to erect a 10’x24’ deck and bring in a 10’x55’ storage unit (trailer), both items already in place. No concrete pour on either. CEO has inspected and approved locations. All fees ($120 plus the after-the-fact fee) have been paid. Permit issued subject to no conditions. Vote 4/0.