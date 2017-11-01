Machias

University of Maine SAIL hosts Despicable Me 3 Nov. 10

University of Maine at Machias’ student activities organization, SAIL, will host two showings of the movie Despicable Me 3 on campus. SAIL stands for Student Activities Involvement and Leadership, and the organization hosts events throughout the academic year for students and community members. Despicable Me 3 will show in the Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are just $2 for community members and free for UMM students, staff, faculty and their immediate family members.

