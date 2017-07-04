University of Maine announces spring 2017 Dean’s List

The University of Maine recognized 2,303 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2017 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,727 are from Maine, 533 are from 29 other states and 43 are from 22 countries other than the U.S.Listed below are students who received Dean’s List honors for spring 2017, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Please note that some students have requested that their information not be released; therefore, their names are not included.