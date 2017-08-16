Machias

Universal health coverage builds base in coastal Maine

by Ruth Leubecker

Medicare for all is a bipartisan effort gaining steam throughout Maine. Although the Downeast chapter of Maine AllCare is in Blue Hill, Downeast could achieve new meaning as the movement for universal healthcare inches eastward.

“We’re going to have a table at the Wild Blueberry Festival,” says Phil Caper, founding board member of Maine AllCare and for years a universal health care advocate. “Spreading the word is what it takes. This fight about health care is 100 years old. And I mean Teddy Roosevelt, not FDR.”

