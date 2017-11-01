Union veterans of Civil War

Help is currently being sought in finding the grave site of the last Civil War Soldier to pass away and is buried in Washington County. Perhaps members of the several Washington County historical societies might have the answer. Or perhaps a descendant of a Civil War Soldier might know just where that person might be buried.

“The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War ( SUVCW) is seeking community help to identify the name of the last surviving veteran of the Civil War in each county of every state.”