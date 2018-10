Eastport Arts Center will host Octobris Natus, a live rap show, on Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The organizers are planning a Halloween-themed event with costumes encouraged; the concert is dedicated to raising awareness of suicide in memory of Cedric Altvater, cousin of Ashton Altvater (AKA Undeniable) and good friend to Sebastian Francis of Savage Music.