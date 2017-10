by Phil Stuart

On September 23rd, several area runners entered either the 10K or the 5K at the Grand Willey Road Race in Ellsworth.

The 10K race overall winner was former UMO basketball star Tracy Guerette who ran an excellent time of 37:39.

Tony Santiago finished 10th overall with a time of 48:52. Other local runners and their times were Ashley Santerre of Columbia Falls 51:47, Tim Formby of Steuben 53:31 and Andi Miner of Machias 1.17.59