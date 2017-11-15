Sports

UMM volleyball season over

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clippers volleyball team recently completed its 2017 season.

Amy Fritz’s squad compiled an overall record of 8-16 while they fared better in the Yankee Small College Conference with a 6-4 mark.

The team started off with a 3-2 win over Unity at Husson University before dropping three straight to open the season at 1-3.

UMM would win two out its next three matches to improve to 3-4, but non-league back-to- back losses against Fort Kent lowered their record to 3-6.

EditorNov 15,2017
