UMM volleyball season over

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clippers volleyball team recently completed its 2017 season.

Amy Fritz’s squad compiled an overall record of 8-16 while they fared better in the Yankee Small College Conference with a 6-4 mark.

The team started off with a 3-2 win over Unity at Husson University before dropping three straight to open the season at 1-3.

UMM would win two out its next three matches to improve to 3-4, but non-league back-to- back losses against Fort Kent lowered their record to 3-6.