UMM student Whittaker honored as 2018 Maine Policy Scholar

The 2018 class of Maine Policy Scholars (MPS) was recently honored during a special graduation ceremony in the Bangor Room in the Memorial Union on the University of Maine campus in Orono.

One student from six of the seven campuses of the University of Maine system pursued a year-long program of applied research in the area of Maine public policy. Issues addressed included care of mentally ill inmates in Maine prisons; how public policy can support literacy promotion for school-aged youth; and increasing recycling in rural Maine.