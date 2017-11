On Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m., the Psychology and Community Studies Department at the University of Maine at Machias will host a screening of the documentary film SEED: The Untold Story. The film will be followed by a discussion with two renowned Maine food sovereignty activists, Jim Gerritson and Will Bonsell. Supported by funds from the Libra Foundation, the event is free and open to the public and will take place in the performing arts center.