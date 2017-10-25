Machias

UMM hosts annual Haunted Forest Oct. 26 - 27

Float on down to the University of Maine at Machias for a night of terror in this year’s Stephen King-themed haunted forest, with scares inspired by “It”, “The Mist and Pet Sematary.” 

For younger children, the thrills are muted to be age-appropriate. Ages four to nine attend between 6 and 7 p.m.

Ages 10 and up attend between 7 and 8 p.m. Minimal entry fees charged.

The event takes place Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27. For more information, call 255-1200.

EditorOct 25,2017
