UMM hosts annual Haunted Forest Oct. 26 - 27

Float on down to the University of Maine at Machias for a night of terror in this year’s Stephen King-themed haunted forest, with scares inspired by “It”, “The Mist and Pet Sematary.”

For younger children, the thrills are muted to be age-appropriate. Ages four to nine attend between 6 and 7 p.m.

Ages 10 and up attend between 7 and 8 p.m. Minimal entry fees charged.

The event takes place Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27. For more information, call 255-1200.