UMM to host photographer Lisa Tyson Ennis

The University of Maine at Machias Art Gallery will open a show of the work of photographer Lisa Tyson Ennis with a reception on Oct. 18 from 5–7 p.m. Entitled What Once Was, the show will be on display in the gallery through Dec. 8.

Responding to dramatic changes occurring within the inshore fisheries of New England and Atlantic Canada, fine arts photographer Lisa Tyson Ennis has focused her large format cameras on the area’s haunting symbols of another time – herring weirs, smokehouses and remote fishing outports in Newfoundland.