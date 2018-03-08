Machias

UMM expands Supplemental Instruction program

The University of Maine at Machias has received a $200,000 Davis Educational Foundation grant to improve student retention and academic performance by expanding a program called Supplemental Instruction. SI has been offered at the university in STEM subjects since 2015. The new funding allows the university to expand the program to include courses in all disciplines. The grant was received from the Davis Education Foundation established by Stanton and Elisabeth Davis after Mr. Davis’s retirement as chairman of Shaw’s Supermarkets, Inc.

EditorMar 08,2018
