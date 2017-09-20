Machias

UMM Dean’s List

The following students from Washington County achieved the distinction of being on the Dean’s List at the University of Maine at Machias in the Spring 2017 semester:

Robbinston: Brent Arthur Lyons, Dara Wesley Turner.

Pembroke: Miranda Lynn Mahar.

Dennysville: Alayna B. Caricofe.

Jonesport: Loretta Jean Robinson, Kali Elizabeth Alley, Meagan Elizabeth Alley.

Jonesboro: Kristin Alice King, Nadine Baker

Machias: Ty Steven Richards, James Christopher Dolan.

Machiasport: Kellie J. Sawyer.

Whiting: Virginia Jean Majka.

EditorSep 20,2017
