UMM Dean’s List
The following students from Washington County achieved the distinction of being on the Dean’s List at the University of Maine at Machias in the Spring 2017 semester:
Robbinston: Brent Arthur Lyons, Dara Wesley Turner.
Pembroke: Miranda Lynn Mahar.
Dennysville: Alayna B. Caricofe.
Jonesport: Loretta Jean Robinson, Kali Elizabeth Alley, Meagan Elizabeth Alley.
Jonesboro: Kristin Alice King, Nadine Baker
Machias: Ty Steven Richards, James Christopher Dolan.
Machiasport: Kellie J. Sawyer.
Whiting: Virginia Jean Majka.