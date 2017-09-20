UMM Dean’s List

The following students from Washington County achieved the distinction of being on the Dean’s List at the University of Maine at Machias in the Spring 2017 semester:

Robbinston: Brent Arthur Lyons, Dara Wesley Turner.

Pembroke: Miranda Lynn Mahar.

Dennysville: Alayna B. Caricofe.

Jonesport: Loretta Jean Robinson, Kali Elizabeth Alley, Meagan Elizabeth Alley.

Jonesboro: Kristin Alice King, Nadine Baker

Machias: Ty Steven Richards, James Christopher Dolan.

Machiasport: Kellie J. Sawyer.

Whiting: Virginia Jean Majka.