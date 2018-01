by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clippers men and women’s basketball squads made a two-day trip to New York to play Berkeley College of Brooklyn and the State University of New York at Delhi prior to going on their holiday break.

On Dec. 17 Troy Alley’s club faced the powerful Berkeley Knights at Brooklyn. The Knights pretty much had their own way with the Clippers and got ahead early before going into the halftime break on top 51-21.