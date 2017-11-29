UMM Clipper mens’ basketball start the season 2-1

by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias (UMM) men’s basketball team has gotten off to a 2-1 start under third-year coach, Troy Alley. UMM opened its 2017-18 season on the road against the Southern Maine Community College Rams on Oct. 29.

Both Yankee Small College Conference rivals played on even terms throughout most of the game.

The contest was tied 39-39 at the break. UMM managed to hold off the Rams and outscore them 38-34 over the final 20 minutes to squeak out a 27-23 decision.