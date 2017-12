by Phil Stuart

The University of Maine at Machias women’s basketball team has gotten into the competitive part of their schedule and have now lost their last four contests since edging the University of Maine at Presque Isle on November 19th.

On November 28th, Troy Alley’s club journeyed to Augusta for a match-up with the talented Lady Moose. The hosts got out in front early and never looked back.

UMA led 43-26 at the break and went on to post an 80-50 win.