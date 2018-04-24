UMaine offering free early college summer courses for qualified high school students
Through a partnership between the Maine Department of Education and the University of Maine System, tuition is waived for all qualified high school students in Maine to cover up to 12 college credits per year.
Starting May 14, the University of Maine will offer summer courses suitable for rising high school juniors and seniors. Early college courses are available at the University of Maine campus in Orono, the UMaine Hutchinson Center in Belfast, and online.