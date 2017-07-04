Ty Openshaw to perform at Addison Days

Ty Openshaw is an American musician and singer-songwriter born and raised in Downeast Maine. His popularity began during his middle school years as he supported touring bands that traveled near his home town. At a young age Ty began creating a guitar/vocal wall of sound using these two instruments in combination with mesmerizing electronics. With a voice that is raw, soulful and speaking emotional truth, Ty Openshaw engages listeners and encourages them to lose themselves in the melodic message he delivers.