Machias

Ty Openshaw to perform at Addison Days

Ty Openshaw is an American musician and singer-songwriter born and raised in Downeast Maine. His popularity began during his middle school years as he supported touring bands that traveled near his home town. At a young age Ty began creating a guitar/vocal wall of sound using these two instruments in combination with mesmerizing electronics. With a voice that is raw, soulful and speaking emotional truth, Ty Openshaw engages listeners and encourages them to lose themselves in the melodic message he delivers.

Default

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorJul 04,2017
