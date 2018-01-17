Two more casualties

by Phil Stuart

Basketball is by far the most popular of all high school sports in Washington County, but some schools are finding if it more and more difficult to build a program.

Just recently the Shead High School boys and Jonesport-Beals girls dropped their junior varsity programs, which isn’t a good sign for the future.

One would never expect this to happen when you look at the numbers playing in the junior high system for most schools, but a large majority don’t seem to play at the next level.