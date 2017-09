by Ruth Leubecker

Washington County’s beleaguered prison is once again in the limelight -- this time as the target of emergency legislation.

Although off session, Rep. Will Tuell has proposed a bill that would keep the Downeast Correctional Facility open through January 1, 2020. Referring to the move in his newsletter as “emergency legislation,” the East Machias legislator cites the uncertainty of corrections proposals elsewhere in the state.