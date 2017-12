Earlier this week, Rep. Will Tuell (R-East Machias) previewed his bill to keep the Downeast Correctional Facility in Buck’s Harbor open for at least one more year.

“Things are moving forward,” Tuell said. “Several of us will be meeting with the prison’s Board of Visitors later this week to discuss the case for keeping DCF open. And Monday I’ll be going to Augusta for bill signing day. That’s when I’ll be asking other legislators to sign on to the prison bill and formally submitting it for next session.”