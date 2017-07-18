Machias

Tuell comments on defeat of fishermen’s 30% tax hike

While much of the post-shutdown chatter centered around a 1.5% tax hike on lodging – that was scrapped in the final product – Maine fishermen also saw a huge tax on their livelihood stuffed into the proverbial bait pocket.

 “Our fishermen work extremely hard to provide for their families,” Rep. Will Tuell (R-East Machias) said. “Whether they dig clams, scallop, lobster, wrinkle or urchin, the men and women who depend on our marine resources for their livelihoods have to be extremely thankful that they will not be seeing a sharp increase in their license fees this year.”

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorJul 18,2017
Related Posts
Commencement held
“Be a Kid Again” egg hunt
No image
Jonesport-Beals first in titles