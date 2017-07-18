Tuell comments on defeat of fishermen’s 30% tax hike

While much of the post-shutdown chatter centered around a 1.5% tax hike on lodging – that was scrapped in the final product – Maine fishermen also saw a huge tax on their livelihood stuffed into the proverbial bait pocket.

“Our fishermen work extremely hard to provide for their families,” Rep. Will Tuell (R-East Machias) said. “Whether they dig clams, scallop, lobster, wrinkle or urchin, the men and women who depend on our marine resources for their livelihoods have to be extremely thankful that they will not be seeing a sharp increase in their license fees this year.”