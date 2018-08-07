Trump tariffs not critical factor in Downeast lobster market

by Ruth Leubecker

While years of a thriving China lobster market have now ended for some Maine live lobster dealers, China’s import tax in retaliation to US tariffs remains narrow in scope.

“I think it’s all about perspective,” says Matt Jacobson, executive director, Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. “Five years ago we didn’t do anything in China. Today, out of 315 licensed dealers, we only have about six doing business with China.”