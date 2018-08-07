Machias

Trump tariffs not critical factor in Downeast lobster market

by Ruth Leubecker

While years of a thriving China lobster market have now ended for some Maine live lobster dealers, China’s import tax in retaliation to US tariffs remains narrow in scope.

“I think it’s all about perspective,” says Matt Jacobson, executive director, Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. “Five years ago we didn’t do anything in China. Today, out of 315 licensed dealers, we only have about six doing business with China.”

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanAug 07,2018
Related Posts
No image
Rep. Tuell Looks Back at Busy Year in Marine Resources Committee
No image
Letter to the Editor - One happy camper in Cutler
No image
Letter to the Editor - Net neutrality
Advertisement