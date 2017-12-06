Machias

The true meaning of Christmas

It seems every year about this time before Christmas I start to think back to times long ago when our lack of technology and the slower pace of life seemed to draw us closer to the true Christmas spirit. Take for example the era that was illustrated in the paintings of Norman  Rockwell, a time before television, and rotary telephones and radios were all they had then and many children were probably waiting for a new Radio Flyer sled for Christmas. The evenings for many in the community, young and old, often were taken up in the winter with ice skating on the local rink.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorDec 06,2017
Related Posts
Rotary continued from page 1
Congratulations to the 2017 Machias graduating class
Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Coles speaks at Beals Elementary School