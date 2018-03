by Phil Stuart

The second-seeded Mount Desert Island Trojans (MDI) proved to be a tough matchup for the Washington Academy Raiders. They only met once during the regular season, and that game was played down in Bar Harbor on Dec. 19. The Trojans completely dominated and won 79-43.

The young Trojans finished as a number two seed in the Heal Point standings with a 15-3 record while the Raiders closed out their regular season in seventh place with a 13-5 mark.