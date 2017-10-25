Trissa Marie Donovan Harrington

Trissa Marie Donovan died unexpectedly October 13, 2017. She was born to the late Maureen Donovan and Murray Seavey, Jr. September 18, 1975. Trissa is survived by her father, Virgil Torrey and wife Becky of Harrington; grandmother Alice Torrey DeLong of Harrington; children, Kelley Robinson of South West Harbor, Kyle Schoppee and Kameron Giger, both of Cherryfield; brother, Justin Torrey and his wife, Jennifer of Corinth; brother, Andrew Brady and his wife, Jenna of California; sister, Carolyn Smith of Cherryfield; and one beautiful granddaughter, Karter Robinson, whom she adored. Trissa also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Trissa could often be found listening to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac and loved hanging out with friends, having a good time. She is also remembered as a “neat freak,” who enjoyed having a clean home. Trissa was a good “Mom” and “Mimi,” as her biggest joy was taking care of her children and granddaughter, helping raise Karter during her first year.

Friends gathered to share memories with the family and celebrate Trissa’s life Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Harrington VFW.

Arrangements have been provided by Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where condolences may be placed on line: www.bragdonkelley.com