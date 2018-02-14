Trees need space

Whether in the forests, in our yards, or on our streets, all trees need their space. Pruning and thinning trees in our forests really help trees grow and be more productive in producing seeds and food for birds and other wildlife. Orchards and other trees in our yards also need space and pruning. February is the proper time to prune fruit trees to be more productive and produce quality fruit. Street trees in our communities, especially in our cities, benefit from having protective guards to keep people and pets from trampling and compacting soils near trees.