Treasurer Hayes’ statement on governor LePage’s unexpected closure of DCF

State Treasurer Terry Hayes, Maine’s only non-partisan constitutional officer and independent, Clean Elections candidate for Governor released the following statement about the unexpected closure of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport on Friday.

“On Friday morning, dozens of workers in Washington County were ‘no call, no show’ because of Governor LePage’s unexpected and immediate closure of the Downeast Correctional Facility,” said Treasurer Hayes. “Are we open for business, or aren’t we?”