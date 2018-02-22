Machias

Treasurer Hayes’ statement on governor LePage’s unexpected closure of DCF

State Treasurer Terry Hayes, Maine’s only non-partisan constitutional officer and independent, Clean Elections candidate for Governor released the following statement about the unexpected closure of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport on Friday.

 “On Friday morning, dozens of workers in Washington County were ‘no call, no show’ because of Governor LePage’s unexpected and immediate closure of the Downeast Correctional Facility,” said Treasurer Hayes. “Are we open for business, or aren’t we?”

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Free “Repair & Winterize My Home” workshop offered in East Machias
No image
Selectboard updates traffic ordinance, MDIFW comments on Machias deer situation
Pembroke Library hosts monthly chantey sing Oct. 25