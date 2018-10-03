Trash and school security on September board agenda in Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A.O.S. 96 Superintendent Scott Porter spoke with the Machias Selectboard during their normal bi-weekly meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 12. Porter updated the board on the Machias schools’ effort to hire a resource officer, a position the district advertised to no avail. A school resource officer provides a law enforcement presence on school campuses.

Porter said Machias Town Manager Christina Therrien suggested a candidate for the part-time officer role, Bill Sternberg, who then interviewed successfully with the school.