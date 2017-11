by V. Paul Reynolds

Author’s note: This is part two of a three part column series about my fall elk hunt to Colorado.

Over the years, in pursuit of elk, my sons and I have made a number of backpacking hunts into the Routt National Forest in Western Colorado.

There is a lot of careful preparation for trips of this sort. The central challenge, as you might guess, is to keep the pack weights manageable without leaving behind critical gear.