Traffic jam

Beals can now claim the only traffic light between Ellsworth and Calais, after a complex of three was installed on the old bridge and the Beals approach. Last week, work crews tore up the tar on the northbound lane of the Beals end and sent earth moving equipment onto the beach at low tide to shore up the rock bound approach. Traffic at the Beals end of the old bridge is limited to one lane, so travelers will need to add a couple of minutes to their travel time while work progresses. Photo by Nancy Beal