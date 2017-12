Come join us for a traditional service to celebrate Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. The service, led by Rev. Jan Rhenow, pastor of Columbia Falls and Jacksonville United Methodist Churches, will include reading of the lessons, carol singing, special music by the Oceanaires under the direction of Gary Magby, and candle lighting.

A time of fellowship will follow the service. Bring a favorite Christmas treat to share with all.