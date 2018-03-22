Towns named Santa Claus, and guess where cows outnumber people …

Downeast Maine is distinctively its own place but — guess what, folks — some recent reading has uncovered a lot of other places that are simply off the charts.

Some little-known facts have to do with how uniquely weird we are as a country. Like, did you know that in more than half of all the states in the nation, the highest paid public employee is a football coach? Or that Apple has more cash than the US Treasury? Or that Montana has three times as many cows as it does people?