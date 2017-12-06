Town offices work together in ‘Warm Winter Wear’ clothing drive

Four local town offices are working together to collect warm winter clothing which will then be distributed by local food pantries. East Machias, Lubec, Machias and Machiasport town offices are all participating.

Items requested include clean coats, hats, mittens, scarves, ski pants, and boots that are in good repair.

Clean out your closets for a good cause! Call one of the above town offices for their hours of operation, and drop off your gently used warm winter wear.