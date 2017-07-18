Machias

Town News Columbia, Harrington, Wesley, Whitneyville Library, Columbia

Harrington

We have been over to Ralph’s to give him some trout. I tried to get pictures of his beautiful garden.  The sun was so bright, but we got at least two. One is Ralph standing the rows.This is the only time I wished it to be cloudy.  His garden is so beautiful, and he does all the planting, weeding, and watering if needed.  He uses horse manure from here and says that is why he had such good luck. He is a wonderful friend and gardener.

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorJul 18,2017
Related Posts
Husson University announces spring 2017 president’s list
No image
Letters to the Editor
No image
Columbia