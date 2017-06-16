Machias

Town News Columbia, Harrington, Wesley, Whitneyville Library, Columbia

Harrington

The 2017 senior class graduated yesterday.  It was a great ceremony which every one enjoyed.  Our granddaughter, Kristine Peterson, was one of the graduates.  She is going on to Eastern Maine Community College for Human Services.  Congratulations to the entire graduating class of Narraguagus Jr. and Sr. High School. It was a lovely ceremony.-  Marie Ramsdell’s grandson, Noah, also was one of the graduates. He plans on going lobster fishing.

Default

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

adminJun 16,2017
Related Posts
No image
Machias “Green Team” wins downtown tree grant
No image
Case Against Chamber Dismissed, Possibly to Be Reopened
No image
Raider squads third