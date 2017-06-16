Town News Columbia, Harrington, Wesley, Whitneyville Library, Columbia

Harrington

The 2017 senior class graduated yesterday. It was a great ceremony which every one enjoyed. Our granddaughter, Kristine Peterson, was one of the graduates. She is going on to Eastern Maine Community College for Human Services. Congratulations to the entire graduating class of Narraguagus Jr. and Sr. High School. It was a lovely ceremony.- Marie Ramsdell’s grandson, Noah, also was one of the graduates. He plans on going lobster fishing.