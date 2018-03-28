Towering over history

The Clark Perry House, seen here c. 1890, is an elaborate Victorian home built by lumber baron Clark Perry in 1868. Perry was known for his love of horses, and the majority of the block where his former home stands was originally his horse track. The home was later owned by Emma Means, proprietress of the Machias Colonial Theater. U.S. Cellular plans to construct a 100’ cell tower next to the 48’ home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo courtesy Beehive Design Collective