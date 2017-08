by Phil Stuart

The 2017 Northern Maine Class D Boys Most Valuable Player, James Mersereau of Machias, is slated to take his talents 200 miles north to the St. John Valley this fall and play for Tom Bid’s University of Maine at Fort Kent Bengals.

Mersereau, a talented and versatile athlete, is very athletic and very creative around the basket. He has tremendous jumping ability and his slam dunks brought the crowd to their feet on more than one occasion.